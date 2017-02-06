Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Rally Continues On Safe Haven Appeal




06.02.17 14:11
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Monday morning, hitting the highest since November as geopolitical tensions inflated the precious metal's safe haven appeal.


The U.S. and Iran have traded threats regarding Tehran's missile tests, while President Donald Trump's cozy relationship with Putin's Russia has many concerned.


Gold for April was up 8 dollars at $1228 an ounce.


The Gallup U.S. Consumer Spending Measure for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month the measure was at $105.


In economic news from Friday, the U.S. generated 227,000 new jobs in January to mark the biggest gain in four months, the Labor Department said this morning. The unemployment rate rose to 4.8% as more Americans were looking for work.


