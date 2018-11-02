Erweiterte Funktionen

Gold: Q3 total supply slightly lower y-o-y – production growth was outweighed by elevated de hedging and lower recycling




02.11.18 12:56
Finanztrends

• Record quarterly mine production of 875.3t in Q3, up 1.9% y-o-y
• Second consecutive quarter of significant de-hedging; the global hedgebook fell to 197t in Q3
• Supply from recycling fell 4% y-o-y; lower gold prices discouraged consumers from selling

Mine production Gold mine production rose in Q3 by 1.9% y-o-y, to 875.3t. This is the highest level of quarterly production ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



Ein Beitrag von Dr. Thorsten Polleit.




