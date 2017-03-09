Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Posts 8-Day Losing Skid




09.03.17 20:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to fall Thursday, even as the European Central Bank said it will maintain historic stimulus through 2017.


Even as the dollar softened versus the euro, gold dropped for a seventh session amid expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.


Gold was down $6.20, or 0.5%, at $1,203.20 for an 8th day of losses.


Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow's U.S. jobs report for February. In a key prelude, ADP said Wednesday that private payrolls surged last month.


However, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a rebound in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 4th.


The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 243,000, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 223,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 235,000.


Meanwhile, the European Central Bank left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged despite some calls for tightening monetary policy.


The ECB's monthly bond-buying program will run until at least December, slowing to 60 billion euros ($63 billion) in April from the current 80 billion euros.


The Governing Council left the main refinancing rate at 0%.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Elektroauto-Akkus von Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW dank Mangan in 2 Minuten laden! 297% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip! Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:34 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Extend Downward Trend Ahead Of [...]
21:12 , dpa-AFX
Lagarde: Euro-Austritt Frankreichs würde groß [...]
20:59 , dpa-AFX
Bremer Landesbank schätzt Verlust 2016 auf [...]
20:56 , dpa-AFX
Senate Narrowly Overturns Obama-era Educatio [...]
20:53 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Mini-Tr [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...