Gold Posts 8-Day Losing Skid

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to fall Thursday, even as the European Central Bank said it will maintain historic stimulus through 2017.

Even as the dollar softened versus the euro, gold dropped for a seventh session amid expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.





Gold was down $6.20, or 0.5%, at $1,203.20 for an 8th day of losses.

Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow's U.S. jobs report for February. In a key prelude, ADP said Wednesday that private payrolls surged last month.

However, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a rebound in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 4th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 243,000, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 223,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 235,000.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged despite some calls for tightening monetary policy.

The ECB's monthly bond-buying program will run until at least December, slowing to 60 billion euros ($63 billion) in April from the current 80 billion euros.

The Governing Council left the main refinancing rate at 0%.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM