Gold Pauses Below $1260 Ahead Of Data, Yellen

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday morning, pausing after strong recent gains fueled by risk aversion and a weaker U.



S. dollar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped six days in a row, the longest losing skid in six years. Wall Street may be showing disappointment that President Donald Trump's legislative agenda including tax cuts is having trouble getting off the ground.

Gold for April was down $1 at $1257 an ounce, after testing its highest since November.

Data on U.S. advance trade in goods is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Case-Shiller's January figures for home prices arrive at 9 a.m., followed by a March reading for a consumer confidence index at 10 a.m.

Fed chief Janet Yellen speaks in Washington, D.C., at 12:50 p.m., although her remarks may not touch on monentary policy.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM