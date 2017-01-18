Gold Pauses Ahead Of CPI, Beige Book

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Wednesday morning ahead of U.



S. inflation data that may influence the Federal Reserve's rate hike outlook.

While some Fed members have said inflation remains no concern, others have seen possibility of three rate hikes in 2017 in response to rising consumer prices.

The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for a headline inflation to rise 0.3 percent.

Also on tap today, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report, usually produced two weeks before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee, will be released at 2.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak on "The Goals of Monetary Policy and How We Pursue Them" to the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, followed by Q&A at 3 pm ET.

In the meantime, gold for February was down 50 cents at $1212 an ounce, staying near this week's 2-month peak.

Gold has jumped more than 6 percent in January amid anxiety over political upheaval in Washington, DC. A weaker dollar is also helping gold's rise.

