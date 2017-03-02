Gold On The Backfoot As Optimism Reigns

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to fall Thursday morning ahead of another round of U.



S. economic data.

Recent reports suggest the economy is on an upswing, unblemished by a winter lull for the first time in years.

The Federal Reserve has been hinting that a rate hike is imminent, and with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging above 21,000 for the first time ever, gold has lost some of its safe haven appeal. Gold is, however, keeping some value as a hedge against inflation.

April gold was down $8 at $1241 an ounce this morning, trimming February's gains.

Traders are looking ahead to a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday. Yellen may join a chorus of Fed officials who have this week raised the possibility of a March rate hike.

The Labor department's new Jobless claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for consensus of 245K, up from 244K last week.

