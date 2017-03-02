Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold On The Backfoot As Optimism Reigns




02.03.17 14:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to fall Thursday morning ahead of another round of U.

S. economic data.


Recent reports suggest the economy is on an upswing, unblemished by a winter lull for the first time in years.


The Federal Reserve has been hinting that a rate hike is imminent, and with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging above 21,000 for the first time ever, gold has lost some of its safe haven appeal. Gold is, however, keeping some value as a hedge against inflation.


April gold was down $8 at $1241 an ounce this morning, trimming February's gains.


Traders are looking ahead to a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday. Yellen may join a chorus of Fed officials who have this week raised the possibility of a March rate hike.


The Labor department's new Jobless claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for consensus of 245K, up from 244K last week.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:20 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 02.03 [...]
15:19 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:18 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Weekly Claims Unexpectedly Drop To Lo [...]
15:16 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...