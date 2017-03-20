Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Nudges Higher As Evans Talks Rate Hikes




20.03.17 19:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched higer Monday, addng to last week's gains despite hawkish comments from Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans.


"I think three is entirely possible, as I gain more confidence in the outlook I could support three total this year. If inflation began to pick up, that would certainly solidify my report. It could be three, it could be two, it could be four if things really pick up," Evans told the FOX Business Network.


On the other hand, in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he voted against the rate hike because inflation is still below the central bank's 2 percent target.


April gold was up $4 at $1233 an ounce.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:24 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Drillisch AG (eng [...]
20:05 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Patriarch und Milliardär David Rock [...]
19:56 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Drops Near $48
19:54 , dpa-AFX
Oil Service Stocks Under Pressure Amid Drop [...]
19:52 , dpa-AFX
Senators Spar Over Gorsuch's Nomination To [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...