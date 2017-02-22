Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Losing Shine As Dow Grinds Higher




22.02.17 20:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched lower Wednesday, as stocks were poised to extend recent gains.


With the DJIA on track for its longest winning streak in thirty years, gold has lost some of its safe haven appeal this week.


Gold settled down $5.60, or 0.5%, at $1,233.30 an ounce, easing further from its 3-month highs above $1240 an ounce.


Traders are looking ahead to this afternoon's release of the Federal Reserve minutes from its meeting ending February 1. The Fed may provide clues about whether rates will go up in March.


The National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing that existing home sales rebounded by more than expected in the month of January.


NAR said existing home sales surged up by 3.3 percent to an annual rate of 5.69 million in January after falling by 1.6 percent to a revised 5.51 million in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



