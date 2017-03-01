Gold Loses Luster As Optimism Persists

Erweiterte Funktionen


01.03.17
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Wednesday morning as optimism over the U.

S. economy diminished gold's safe haven appeal.


Gold for April slipped 11.60 to $1242 an ounce, falling further from 3-month highs near $1260. On Wall Street, stock futures were higher, with the DJIA set to gain about 100 points at the open.


A flurry of mostly positive economic data has raised expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in the next few months, but any additional policy tightening is likely to be extremely gradual.


The Bank of Canada makes its latest interest rate decision today, while Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers remarks on the U.S. economy Friday.


Personal Income and Outlays for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent, unchanged from the last month. Consumer spending is expected to be up 0.3 percent, compared to growth of 0.5 percent in the prior month.


