Gold Locked In Tight Range Ahead Of Holidays




23.12.16 14:33
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday, holding in this week's stubborn range as traders away more clues on the outlook for interest rates.


The precious metal has fallen sharply in December as U.S. stocks rallied and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.


The Fed also signaled three rate hikes in 2017, but recent economic data suggests the U.S. economy may be in for yet another winter slowdown.


Gold for February was up 1 dollar at $1132 an ounce, holding near a recent 10-month low.


On the economic front, new home sales data for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 580K, up from 563K last month.


The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment data for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 98.0, unchanged from the previous week.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



