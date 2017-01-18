Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Levels Off After 2-Month Highs




18.01.17 20:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Wednesday, settling with a very modest loss before the 2pm ET release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.


With the dollar steadying, Feb. gold was down 80 cents, or less than 0.1 percent, to settle at $1,212.10/oz. Gold touched a 2-month high in the previous session.


Traders downplayed data showing U.S. inflation rise in December, with consumer prices up 0.3 percent from the previous month.


Consumer prices jumped 2.1 percent in 2016, the fastest since 2011, and in line with the Fed's 2 percent target that may inspire another rate hike.


Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak on "The Goals of Monetary Policy and How We Pursue Them" to the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, followed by Q&A at 3 pm ET.


