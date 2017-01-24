Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Levels Off After 10-Week Highs




24.01.17 14:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Tuesday morning, trimming strong gains from the previous session.


A murky rate hike outlook and concerns about U.S. trade relations drove gold to the highest in ten weeks Monday, but traders are waiting on a slew of second-tier economic data this morning.


March gold was down $2.30 at $1216 an ounce.


On the economic front, the Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week, the stores sales were up 0.3 percent.


The Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index or PMI for January will be revealed at 9.45 am ET. Last month, the index was at 54.2.


The National Association of Realtors' existing home sales for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. Economists are looking for existing home sales consensus of 5.550 million, slightly down from 5.610 million a year ago.


The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the previous week the composite index of new orders, shipments and employment indexes was at 8.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:02 , dpa-AFX
UK Supreme Court Rules Govt Must Get Parli [...]
15:01 , dpa-AFX
Börse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
14:57 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Gerichtsbeschluss: ADAC bleibt Ve [...]
14:55 , dpa-AFX
CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Net [...]
14:50 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...