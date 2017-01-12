Gold Just Above $1200 Amid Fed Speak, Jobless Claims

Erweiterte Funktionen


12.01.17 14:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly higher Thursday morning, having busted through the $1200 an ounce mark amid U.

S. economic data and Federal Reserve speak.


Three interest rate hikes will be appropriate as long as the economy stays on track, said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker this morning.


"The labor market is strong, and we're creating jobs at a good pace," Harker said in a speech to the Main Line Chamber of Commerce in Malvern, Pa. "Inflation is moving back up to our 2% goal and growth is solid," he added.


On the other hand, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on CNBC said only one rate hike this year was appropriate.


In economic news, the number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in the first week of 2017 rose by 10,000 to 247,000.


Gold for February was up $4 at $1201 an ounce. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks this evening at 7 pm ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



