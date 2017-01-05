Gold Jumps To 5-Week High Ahead Of Jobs Report

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Thursday, jumping to a 5-week high ahead of tomorrow's crucial U.



S. report.

Feb. gold gained $16, or 1.4%, to settle at a $1,181.30/oz, extending this week's strong gains amid a deluge of economic data.

In a key prelude to Friday's official jobs report, payroll company ADP reported weaker than expected private sector job growth in the month of December.

A separate report from the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended December 31st.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 235,000, a decrease of 28,000 from the previous week's revised level of 263,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 260,000.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing that service sector activity maintained its rate of growth in December.

The ISM said its non-manufacturing index came in at 57.2 in December, unchanged from the November figure. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the service sector.

