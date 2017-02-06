Gold Jumps To 3-Month Closing High

Erweiterte Funktionen


06.02.17
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures jumped to their highest in three months Monday, extending last week's strong gains amid risk aversion.


A weaker dollar contributed to gold's advance.


April gold rose $11.30, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,232.10 an ounce, the highest settlement since November 10.


European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said that it isn't yet time to withdraw the ECB's stimulus measures despite rising inflation.


"Our December decisions strike a balance between our growing confidence that the euro area's economic prospects are firming up, and - at the same time - the lack of a clear sign of sustained convergence of inflation rates towards the desired level," Draghi said while addressing lawmakers in the European Parliament in Brussels.


