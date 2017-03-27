Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Jumps Near 4-month Peak As Stocks Wobble




27.03.17 14:17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rallied Monday as stocks showed signs of collapsing under the weight of worries about the Trump Administration's ability to pass tax reforms.


Gold for May was up $10 at $1261 an ounce, near its highest since November.


Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 128 points, or 0.6%, to 20,447, with analysts saying a 10% dip from record highs is likely.


Investors are nervous about gridlock in Washington, DC as well as geopolitical tensions and the outlook for U.S. interest rates.


Last week, Republicans unexpectedly pulled their bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system amid indications of a lack of support.


Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is due to give a speech on the economy in Madrid, Spain at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.


Traders are looking for clues about how many times the Fed will raise interest rates in 2017. The Fed continues to project two more rates after tightening early this month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:50 , dpa-AFX
Flughafen Hahn legt bei Fracht wieder zu - P [...]
15:48 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 - Bovis Homes Group Plc [...]
15:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Post A [...]
15:36 , dpa-AFX
PayPoint plc : Holding(s) in Company
15:34 , dpa-AFX
PayPoint plc : Holding(s) in Company
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...