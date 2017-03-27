Gold Jumps Near 4-month Peak As Stocks Wobble

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rallied Monday as stocks showed signs of collapsing under the weight of worries about the Trump Administration's ability to pass tax reforms.





Gold for May was up $10 at $1261 an ounce, near its highest since November.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 128 points, or 0.6%, to 20,447, with analysts saying a 10% dip from record highs is likely.

Investors are nervous about gridlock in Washington, DC as well as geopolitical tensions and the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Last week, Republicans unexpectedly pulled their bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system amid indications of a lack of support.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is due to give a speech on the economy in Madrid, Spain at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

Traders are looking for clues about how many times the Fed will raise interest rates in 2017. The Fed continues to project two more rates after tightening early this month.

