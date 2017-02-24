Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Jumps 1.6% For The Week




24.02.17 20:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Friday, adding to strong weekly gains as the dollar relented versus major rivals.


Diminishing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike have helped gold rise to its highest since November.


Gold settled up $6.90, or 0.6%, at $1,258.30 an ounce for a 1.6% weekly gain.


In economic news, consumer sentiment in the U.S. pulled back by less than initially estimated in the month of February, according to a report released by the University of Michigan on Friday.


Menawhile, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing that new home sales rebounded in the month of January.


New home sales climbed by 3.7 percent to an annual rate of 555,000 in January after slumping by 7.0 percent to a revised 535,000 in December.


