Gold Inches Up, Holds Gains After Hawkish Fed Minutes




04.01.17 20:39
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures nudged higher Wednesday, and retained most of the daily advance even when the Federal Reserve hinted further rate hikes are imminent.


The pace of further interest rate hikes may speed up if the jobs market continues to improve, according to the minutes of the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.


Still, gold kept its safe haven value as markets await a clues about President-Elect Donald Trump's fiscal stimulus pledge. Traders are also looking toward Friday's crucial December jobs report.


The unemployment rate dropped to 4.6% in December. It is feared that a moved below 4.5% could spur inflation to rise faster than the Fed currently projects. The Fed might then raise interest rates in March.


Feb. gold climbed $3.30, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,165.30/oz, the highest in three weeks.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



