Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Holds Weekly Gain Of 1.2% Percent
10.02.17 20:30
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday, preserving most of their weekly gains by rebounding from early losses.
April gold fell 90 cents, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,235.90 an ounce after trading as low as. For the week, prices tacked on roughly 1.2%. Prices reached their highest since November on Wednesday.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
21:35 , dpa-AFXWDH/ROUNDUP/Freundschaft und Harmonie: U [...]
21:29 , dpa-AFXTreasuries Close Modestly Lower But Off Wo [...]
21:15 , dpa-AFXCrude Oil Rebounds As IEA Lifts Demand Vi [...]
21:05 , dpa-AFXTrump To Take New Action On Security Nex [...]
20:56 , dpa-AFXDollar Holding Onto Early Gains As Weekend [...]