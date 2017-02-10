Gold Holds Weekly Gain Of 1.2% Percent

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday, preserving most of their weekly gains by rebounding from early losses.





April gold fell 90 cents, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,235.90 an ounce after trading as low as. For the week, prices tacked on roughly 1.2%. Prices reached their highest since November on Wednesday.

