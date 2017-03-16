Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Holds Strong Post-Fed Gains




16.03.17 19:17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled sharply higher Thursday, preserving strong gains in the wake of yesterday's surprisingly sanguine Federal Reserve statement.


April gold rallied by $26.40, or 2.2%, to settle at $1,227.10/oz, a two-week high.


The Fed raised interest rates but projected relatively tepid economic growth for the next three years, meaning rates will rise only gradually from here.


The dollar softened on the news, boosting gold and other commodities.


Meanwhile, the Bank of England held its key interest rate at 0.25 percent this morning, as expected. It was a split vote, however, as one member considered it appropriate to hike the rate by a quarter point.


There was little reaction to a slew of economic data.


Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity grew at a slower rate in the month of March, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed.


The Commerce Department showed a rebound in new U.S. residential construction in the month of February, the report also showed a sharp pullback in building permits.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Jede M [...]
20:48 , dpa-AFX
Guess Climbs Well Off Worst Levels But Rem [...]
20:33 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Give Back Ground After Yesterday [...]
20:19 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Gabriel unterstützt Macron - Merke [...]
20:16 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: US-Minister Mnuchin trifft Schäuble [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...