Gold Holds Recent Gains Ahead Of New Years

30.12.16 14:17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday morning, clinging to strong ganins from earlier in the week.


Trading activity was subdued ahead of the New Years holiday.


Gold for February was up 1 dollar at $1159 an ounce.


On the economic front, Chicago PMI for December will be released at 9.45 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 57, slightly down from prior month.


