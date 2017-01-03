Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Holds Near $1150 To Start New Year




03.01.17 14:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were steady Tuesday morning, unable to extend a late-year rally on the first trading day of 2017.


A stronger dollar prevented gold from rising any further, but analysts say gold prices can shoot higher if the U.

S. jobs report is disappointing later this week.


Lackluster economic data could prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates until later this year.


Gold for February was down $1.40 at $1150 an ounce.


On the economic front, the Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index for December will be released at 9.45 am ET. In the previous month the index was at 54.1.


Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for December is scheduled at 10 am ET. The economists are looking for 53.8, slightly up from 53.2 last month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:28 , dpa-AFX
Ford Capitulates To Trump, Scraps Mexico Pla [...]
19:27 , dpa-AFX
Britischer EU-Botschafter tritt kurz vor Brexit- [...]
19:26 , dpa-AFX
Canadian Solar Posting Strong Gain In Afterno [...]
19:12 , dpa-AFX
French Workers Can Ignore E-Mail Off The C [...]
18:51 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Weitere Ge [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...