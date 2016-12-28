Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Holds Near $1140 Ahead Of Housing Stats




28.12.16 14:28
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold was flat Wednesday morning ahead of U.

S. data.


The National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release a report on pending home sales in the month of November. Pending home sales are expected to climb by 0.5 percent.


Recent reports indicate a spike in housing activity as buyer lock in mortgage rates that are rising quickly.


Gold touched a 10-month low earlier this month when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, but has since steadied.


Feb. gold was up 1 dollar at $1140 an ounce this morning. There is unlikely to be much movement in commodity prices over the holidays, as traders remain away from their desks ahead of New Years celebrations.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:28 , dpa-AFX
Gold Holds Near $1140 Ahead Of Housing St [...]
14:23 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Hits Highest In 17 Months
14:21 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Post AG (deuts [...]
14:17 , dpa-AFX
OTS: ADAC / Erneut Preisanstieg bei Benzin- [...]
14:16 , dpa-AFX
Airbus Delays Delivery Of 12 A380 Aircraft [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...