Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Holds 3-Month Highs As Stock Futures Wobble




17.02.17 14:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were steady Friday morning, as president Donald Trump's contentious press conference raised concerns about his administration's focus on new policies.


Markets are waiting on details of Trump's tax and tariff plans, in addition to promised health care reforms.


Stocks climbed to record highs recently, diminishing gold's safe haven value. However, signs of profit-taking may give gold an additional boost.


Gold for April was up $1.50 at $1243.10 an ounce, having touched its highest since early November.


The Conference Board's Leading Indicators for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for growth of 0.4 percent, slightly down from 0.5 percent a year ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Biotech-Übernahme perfekt - Mehrere Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
833% Biotech-Aktientip - Besser als Paion und Evotec!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Ressourcen-Upgrade: 6,99 Mio. t Lithium - Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von BMW, VW und Daimler - 320% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:59 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanst [...]
15:58 , dpa-AFX
Harward Turns Down Offer To Be National Se [...]
15:55 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: EWE muss nach Spendenaffäre [...]
15:50 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Grammer AG (en [...]
15:34 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...