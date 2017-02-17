Gold Holds 3-Month Highs As Stock Futures Wobble

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were steady Friday morning, as president Donald Trump's contentious press conference raised concerns about his administration's focus on new policies.





Markets are waiting on details of Trump's tax and tariff plans, in addition to promised health care reforms.

Stocks climbed to record highs recently, diminishing gold's safe haven value. However, signs of profit-taking may give gold an additional boost.

Gold for April was up $1.50 at $1243.10 an ounce, having touched its highest since early November.

The Conference Board's Leading Indicators for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for growth of 0.4 percent, slightly down from 0.5 percent a year ago.

