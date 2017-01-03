Gold Hits 3-Week High As Stocks Meet Resistance

Erweiterte Funktionen


03.01.17 20:05
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Tuesday, extending recent gains as stocks fell from early highs.


Concerns about a winter economic lull in the U.S. have bolstered gold's safe haven appeal.


Gold for February was up 10.30, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,162/oz, the highest in three weeks.


On an upbeat note, the Institute for Supply Management showing that growth in manufacturing activity accelerated by more than anticipated in December.


The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 54.7 in December from 53.2 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector.


This week's economic deluge will paint a more clear picture of the economic situation and outlook for U.S. interest rates.


The Federal Reserve in December raised interest rates, but downbeat economic data may compel the Fed to keep rates on hold for the next few months.


The minutes of the Fed's December meeting and the December U.S. jobs report are due before the end of the week.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



