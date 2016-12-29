Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Hits $1142
29.12.16 12:15
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold was higher Thursday morning amid worries about the U.
S. economy and foreign policy.
February gold was up 5 dollars at $1142 an ounce because of concerns and safe haven demand ahead of the New Years holiday.
