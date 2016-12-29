Gold Hits $1142

Erweiterte Funktionen


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold was higher Thursday morning amid worries about the U.

S. economy and foreign policy.


February gold was up 5 dollars at $1142 an ounce because of concerns and safe haven demand ahead of the New Years holiday.


