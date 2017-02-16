Gold Higher Despite Hawkish Fed

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures nudged higher Thursday morning despite mounting speculation the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the first half of the year.





A number of Fed officials have made hawkish comments this week, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who told Congress that a rate hike is on the table for all upcoming meetings.

There was little reaction to Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fisher's remarks early today.

The Fed expects "to be moving closer to the 2-percent inflation rate and that the labor market would continue to strengthen. If those two things happen we'll be on the path that we more or less expected," he said on Bloomberg radio.

The Fed recently predicted three interest rate hikes in 2017.

Gold futures were up 6 dollars at $1240 an ounce, near its highest since November.

