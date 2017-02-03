Gold Has Best Weekly Gain Since June As Trump Pokes Iran

Erweiterte Funktionen


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday, preserving its best weekly gain since June.


April gold settled up $1.40, or 0.1%, at $1,220.80 an ounce, for a weekly gain of about 2.6%.


Geopolitical tensions including saber-rattling between the U.S. and Iran raised gold's safe haven appeal.


In retaliation for a recent ballistic missile test, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed a new wave of sanctions against Iran.


President Donald Trump indicated he would not be as kind to Iran as his predecessor.


"Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!" Trump said in a post on Twitter early Friday.


An encouraging U.S. jobs report put a cap on gold's rally.


The U.S. generated 227,000 new jobs in January to mark the biggest gain in four months, the Labor Department said this morning. The unemployment rate rose to 4.8% as more Americans were looking for work.


