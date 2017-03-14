Gold Grounded Near $1200 As Fed Seen Hiking Rates

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures sat practically still Tuesday, as wholesale inflation data solidified expectations of a U.



S. interest rate hike tomorrow.

With inflation picking up and the jobs market healthy, the Fed may also signal they are preparing to normalize interest rates at a faster pace than once thought.

April gold settled at $1,202.60/oz, down 50 cents, or less than 0.1%.

Wholesale prices rose again in February, according to new data released by the government on Tuesday. The pace of growth slowed notably from the previous month, but the advance was stronger than economists had expected.

Core prices increased as well, posting the highest rate of growth in 10 months. The news, which could indicate some inflationary pressure building in the pipeline, comes out as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day interest rate meeting.

Excluding volatile sectors like food and energy, core prices also climbed by 0.3%. This was the biggest increase in core prices since April of 2016.

