Gold Flat In Quiet Dealing

Gold futures were flat Monday as traders looked ahead to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.





The Fed is expected to raise interest rates at its March 14-15 meeting.

In the meantime, the markets will assess the February jobs report on Friday.

A slightly stronger dollar weighed on gold prices. April gold settled at $1,225.50/oz, down $1, or less than 0.1%.

