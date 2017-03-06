Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Flat In Quiet Dealing
06.03.17 20:15
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Monday as traders looked ahead to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates at its March 14-15 meeting.
In the meantime, the markets will assess the February jobs report on Friday.
A slightly stronger dollar weighed on gold prices. April gold settled at $1,225.50/oz, down $1, or less than 0.1%.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
