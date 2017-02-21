Gold Flat Near $1240

Erweiterte Funktionen


21.02.17 20:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday as rising stocks dented the precious metal's safe haven appeal.


Also, Philly Federal Reserve president Patrick Harker suggested he would support an interest rate increase at the upcoming March meeting.


Gold for April ended down 20 cents, or less than 0.1%, at $1,238.90 an ounce.


Eurozone private sector activity gained momentum in February, amid strong job creation, robust order books and business optimism, leading to the fastest expansion in nearly six years.


The flash Eurozone Composite Output Index, which combines manufacturing and services, rose to 56.0 from 54.4 in January, results of the purchasing managers' survey by IHS Markit showed Tuesday.


