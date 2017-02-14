Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Flat As Yellen Says Rate Hike Possible




14.02.17 20:09
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank still expects to raise interest rates three times this year.


If the labor market continues to strengthen and inflation moves to the central banks 2% target, "a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate," Yellen said.


"Changes in fiscal policy or other economic policies could potentially affect the economic outlook," Yellen said. "Of course, it is too early to know what policy changes will be put in place or how their economic effects will unfold."


A strong dollar also weighed on gold prices. April gold fell 40 cents to settle at $1,225.40 an ounce.


Partly reflecting a jump in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing that U.S. producer prices rose by more than expected in the month of January.


The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.2 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 4,5% Kobalt und 87 Unzen pro Tonne Silber!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:24 , dpa-AFX
United Pilot Spooks Passengers With Rant, Bo [...]
20:55 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Loss in [...]
20:54 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Still Near $53 Ahead Of Inventories
20:50 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Im zwe [...]
20:46 , dpa-AFX
Biotechnology Stocks Showing Strong Move T [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...