Gold Flat As Housing Market Heats Up




21.12.16 20:07
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Wednesday amid further signs the economy is on solid ground.


U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in November, reaching their highest level in nearly 10 years, the National Association of Realtors said.


That's as potential buyers rushed to lock in rising interest rates.


The Mortgage Bankers Association said 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rates increased to its highest level since May 2014, to 4.41%, from 4.28%.


Gold for Feb. was down 40 cents, or less than 0.1%, at $1,333.20/oz, despite a slightly weaker dollar.


The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its final third quarter GDP data at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, December 22, 2016. Expectations are for 3.2 percent growth.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



