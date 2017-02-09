Gold Flat Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.02.17 14:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Thursday, holding near 3-month highs ahead of U.

S. jobless claims data.


April gold was up $1 at $1241 an ounce, having risen sharply of late amid mounting concerns about the global economy. Geopolitical tensions and uncertainty about the Trump Administration's policies have boosted gold's safe haven appeal.


The Labor Department's jobless claims for the week will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for a consensus of 250K, slightly up from 246K last year.


The Commerce Department's wholesale trade data for December will be published at 10 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 1 percent, unchanged from the same month last year.


Traders will also be looking for clues about the next Federal Reserve meeting.


St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard will speak about U.S. economy and monetary policy at financial forum at Washington University in St. Louis, MO., followed by Q&A at 9.10 am ET.


Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak about current economic conditions or monetary policy at the CFA Society of Chicago Distinguished Speakers Series event in Chicago, Ill., followed by Q&A at 1.10 pm ET.


Aktuell
