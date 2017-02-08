Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Extends Week-long Win Streak




08.02.17 20:47
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Wednesday, posting a fifth consecutive daily gain amid concerns about stock valuations and the political situation in the U.

S.


President Donald Trump on Twitter today blasted Nordstrom for dropping his daughter's brand, opening up a potential legal issue.


Meanwhile, it appears the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold until Trump offers more specifics on his plan to cut taxes and spend on infrastructure.


Some Fed officials are worried about inflation and willing to rise rates, but most prefer a wait-and-see attitude.


April gold rose $3.40, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,239.50 an ounce. That was the highest finish since November 10, adding to strong weekly gains.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 79 g/t Gold! Nachbar 150x höher bewertet - 862% mit Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:57 , dpa-AFX
Facebook Extends Generous Bereavement Leav [...]
20:56 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Withstands Huge Build In U.S. Inven [...]
20:56 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Dollarze [...]
20:50 , dpa-AFX
Trump: Courts Seem To Be So Political
20:47 , dpa-AFX
Gold Extends Week-long Win Streak
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...