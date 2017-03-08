Gold Extends Slump Amid Strong ADP Jobs Report

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.03.17 20:07
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell for a seventh session Wednesday, as a blockbuster U.

S. ADP jobs report solidified expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next week.


Payroll processor ADP said private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in February, up by 298,000 jobs after jumping by an upwardly revised 261,000 jobs in January.


Economists had expected employment to climb by about 190,000 jobs.


The report is considered a key prelude to Friday's all-important jobs report from the U.S. Labor Department.


Fed officials have already signaled they are about to raise interest rate barring any unpleasant surprises.


Gold for April was down $6.70, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,209.40/oz, the lowest since February 1.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



