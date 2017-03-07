Gold Extends Losing Skid

Erweiterte Funktionen


07.03.17 20:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices dropped for a sixth session Tuesday in anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.


The pace of inflation and a stronger U.S. jobs situation is likely to compel the Fed to act March 15, experts say.


With the dollar firming up, gold was down $9.40, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,216.10/oz, the lowest since February 1.


A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed that the U.S. trade deficit widened in line with economist estimates in the month of January.


The report said the trade deficit widened to $48.5 billion from $44.3 billion in December, matching expectations.


The trade deficit reported for January was the widest since the deficit reached $50.2 billion in March of 2012.


The European Central Bank announces its next interest rate decision Thursday morning, and the closely watched US jobs report is due Friday.


