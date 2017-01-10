Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Extends 6-week Highs, But Barely




10.01.17 20:10
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday in the absence of first-tier economic data, and ahead of tomorrow's closely watched press conference from President-elect Donald Trump.


It is hoped that Trump will clarify his policy intentions, particularly his campaign promises related to fiscal spending and the end of ObamaCare.


Bolstered by its safe haven appeal, gold for March was up 60 cents at $1185 an ounce, touching a new 6-week high.


Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker says he will retire in October, it was announced today.


In addition to the Trump press conference, markets are looking ahead to U.S. retail sales data due later in the week.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:35 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Close Nearly Flat Following Choppy [...]
21:02 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Tumbles To Lowest In A Month
20:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Nicht w [...]
20:47 , dpa-AFX
Wow: $69 Flights From West Coast To Europ [...]
20:36 , dpa-AFX
Ryan Says GOP Goal Is To Repeal, Replace [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...