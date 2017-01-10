Gold Extends 6-week Highs, But Barely

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday in the absence of first-tier economic data, and ahead of tomorrow's closely watched press conference from President-elect Donald Trump.





It is hoped that Trump will clarify his policy intentions, particularly his campaign promises related to fiscal spending and the end of ObamaCare.

Bolstered by its safe haven appeal, gold for March was up 60 cents at $1185 an ounce, touching a new 6-week high.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker says he will retire in October, it was announced today.

In addition to the Trump press conference, markets are looking ahead to U.S. retail sales data due later in the week.

