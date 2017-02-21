Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Eases From 3-Month Peak




21.02.17 14:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Tuesday morning ahead of closely watched comments from the Federal Reserve.


Traders are looking for clues about when the Fed intends to raise interest rates.


Gold for April was down 7 dollars at $1231 an ounce, slipping from the highest since November.


Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a fireside chat on the economy and the role of the Federal Reserve hosted by the Financial Planning Association of Minnesota in Golden Valley, Minn., followed by Q&A at 8.50 am ET.


Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak on the economic outlook at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, with audience and media Q&A at 12 pm ET.


San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will address students of Boise State University on "Getting to Know the Fed," in Boise, Id. with audience Q&A at 3.30 pm ET.


