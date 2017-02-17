Gold Eases From 2017 Highs, Up 0.3% For Week

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.02.17 20:35
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched lower Friday, trimming weekly gains as traders did some profit taking in most asset classes.


April gold was down $2.50, or 0.2%, to $1239.10 an ounce.


Still, mixed signals on U.S. interest rates and political murkiness helped gold rise 0.3% this week, at one point touching its highest since November.


Gold futures have been up three consecutive weeks.


The Federal Reserve was in focus this week but gave no concrete indication of whether they will raise interest rates in March.


Analysts say the Fed will wait until May or June, but January's spike in U.S. inflation may compel them to move sooner.


In economic news today, the Conference Board reported a bigger than expected increase by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of January.


The leading economic index climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.5 percent in December. Economists had expected the index to increase by 0.4 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



