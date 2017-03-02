Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Drops To Lowest In A Few Weeks, Yellen On Tap




02.03.17 20:21
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures tumbled Thursday, extending weekly losses as the dollar strengthened ahead of tomorrow's speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.


Yellen may signal a rate hike is imminent, perhaps as soon as March, as U.S. economic data has been better than expected of late.


She speaks tomorrow at 1 p.m., one day before the central bank goes quiet in the period before their March 14-15 policy meeting.


A number of her cohorts at the Fed have already signaled a willingness to raise interest rates.


The February jobs report may go a long way toward determining the course of monetary policy. The jobs report is usually released on the first Friday of the month, but isn't coming out until March 10 due to a quirk in the calendar.


April gold dropped $17.10, or 1.4%, to settle at $1,232.90/oz, the lowest in a few weeks.


The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over forty years in the week ended February 25th.


The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 223,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level of 242,000.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:34 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries See Further Downside Amid Rate H [...]
21:26 , dpa-AFX
Trump Expresses "Total" Confidence In Attorn [...]
21:01 , dpa-AFX
Steel Stocks Offsetting Yesterday's Rally
21:00 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Tumbles To Lowest Since February [...]
20:46 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Ein Ke [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...