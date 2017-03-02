Gold Drops To Lowest In A Few Weeks, Yellen On Tap

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures tumbled Thursday, extending weekly losses as the dollar strengthened ahead of tomorrow's speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.





Yellen may signal a rate hike is imminent, perhaps as soon as March, as U.S. economic data has been better than expected of late.

She speaks tomorrow at 1 p.m., one day before the central bank goes quiet in the period before their March 14-15 policy meeting.

A number of her cohorts at the Fed have already signaled a willingness to raise interest rates.

The February jobs report may go a long way toward determining the course of monetary policy. The jobs report is usually released on the first Friday of the month, but isn't coming out until March 10 due to a quirk in the calendar.

April gold dropped $17.10, or 1.4%, to settle at $1,232.90/oz, the lowest in a few weeks.

The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over forty years in the week ended February 25th.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 223,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level of 242,000.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM