Gold Drops Near $1200 Amid Data Deluge

19.01.17 20:44
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Thursday as the dollar strengthened ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.


Also stung by yesterday's hawkish comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen, gold settled at $1,201.50/oz, down $10.60, or 0.9 percent.


Traders reacted to a slew of economic data and a key interest rate decision from the European Central Bank.


First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended January 14th, according to a report released by the Labor Department.


The report said initial jobless claims fell to 234,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 249,000.


A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a significant rebound in housing starts in the month of December.


Additionally, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said regional manufacturing activity unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in the month of January.


Meanwhile, the European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged and maintained its asset purchases, confirming that they will continue at a reduced pace till the end of this year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



