Gold Down 2.5% For Week, Yellen Signals March Hike




03.03.17 20:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were only slightly lower Friday, having withstood remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that all but assured an interest rate hike in March.


"At our meeting later this month, the Federal Open Market Committee will evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with our expectations, in which case a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate," Yellen said in a speech to The Executives' Club of Chicago.


"We realize that waiting too long to scale back some of our support could potentially require us to raise rates rapidly sometime down the road, which in turn could risk disrupting financial markets and pushing the economy into recession," she added.


A number of other Fed officials have also made the rate hike case this week.


April gold settles at $1,226.50/oz, down 0.5% for the day and 2.5% lower for the week. Prices have slipped to the lowest since mid-February as stocks hit record highs and the Fed signaled an imminent rate hike.


