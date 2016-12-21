Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold In Doldrums Near $1135




21.12.16 14:46
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were steady Wednesday morning ahead of key housing figures, one of the few remaining economic reports before the Christmas break.


Gold for Feb. was up $2.90 at $1136 an ounce. A strong dollar and post-election rally in U.S. stocks have dented gold prices of late.


National Association of Realtors' Existing Home sales data for the week will be released at 10 am ET. Economists are looking for a consensus of a decline in existing home sales to 5.535 million, compared to 5.600 million.


The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its final third quarter GDP data at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, December 22, 2016. Expectations are for 3.2 percent growth.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:12 , dpa-AFX
Trump Picks RNC's Sean Spicer As White Ho [...]
20:56 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Edges Up Near $53 On Demand Ou [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Missglü [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFX
Heitkamp "Likely" To Remain In The Senate
20:44 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...