Gold In Doldrums Near $1135

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were steady Wednesday morning ahead of key housing figures, one of the few remaining economic reports before the Christmas break.





Gold for Feb. was up $2.90 at $1136 an ounce. A strong dollar and post-election rally in U.S. stocks have dented gold prices of late.

National Association of Realtors' Existing Home sales data for the week will be released at 10 am ET. Economists are looking for a consensus of a decline in existing home sales to 5.535 million, compared to 5.600 million.

The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its final third quarter GDP data at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, December 22, 2016. Expectations are for 3.2 percent growth.

