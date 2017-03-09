Gold Creeping Down Near $1200 Ahead Of Jobs, Fed

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to fall Thursday in anticipation of another strong U.



S jobs report.

The Labor Department's February jobs data will likely convince the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next week. The dollar has strengthened as a result, subsequently denting gold prices.

Confidence in the U.S. economy has also diminished gold's safe haven appeal.

Gold for April was down $2 at $1207 an ounce, the lowest since February 1.

As expected, the European Central Bank left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged this morning. Gold barely budged after the decision.

U.S. Jobless claims for the week is expected at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 238K, slightly up from 223K last year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will be publishing the import and export prices at 8.30 am ET. Economists expect a 0.2 percent increase in import prices, while it grew 0.4 percent last month. Export prices are expected to grow 0.2 percent.

