Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Creeping Down Near $1200 Ahead Of Jobs, Fed




09.03.17 14:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to fall Thursday in anticipation of another strong U.

S jobs report.


The Labor Department's February jobs data will likely convince the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next week. The dollar has strengthened as a result, subsequently denting gold prices.


Confidence in the U.S. economy has also diminished gold's safe haven appeal.


Gold for April was down $2 at $1207 an ounce, the lowest since February 1.


As expected, the European Central Bank left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged this morning. Gold barely budged after the decision.


U.S. Jobless claims for the week is expected at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 238K, slightly up from 223K last year.


The Bureau of Labor Statistics will be publishing the import and export prices at 8.30 am ET. Economists expect a 0.2 percent increase in import prices, while it grew 0.4 percent last month. Export prices are expected to grow 0.2 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Elektroauto-Akkus von Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW dank Mangan in 2 Minuten laden! 297% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip! Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:47 , dpa-AFX
Nykredit BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : N [...]
15:46 , dpa-AFX
Verdi fordert kräftigen Tarifzuschlag im NRW [...]
15:45 , dpa-AFX
CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Net [...]
15:43 , dpa-AFX
Strafprozess gegen Ex-Meyer-Betriebsratschef [...]
15:42 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Import Prices Rise 0.2% In February, Sli [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...