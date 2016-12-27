Gold Crawls Higher As New Year Approaches

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures crept higher Tuesday even as the dollar strengthened versus major rivals.





Meanwhile on Wall Street, the Nasdaq touched record highs while the DJIA inched closer to 20,000.

February gold was up $5.10, or 0.5%, at $1,138.70/oz.

Gold prices have steadied over the past week after touching a 10-month low in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates on December 14.

Risk averse traders may buy gold in the coming weeks due to concerns about hawkish rhetoric from President-elect Trump.

