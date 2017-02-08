Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Continues Higher On Quiet Morning
08.02.17 14:37
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Wednesday morning in the absence of first-tier economic data.
Geopolitical tensions, political strains in the U.S., and concerns that stocks are overvalued have raised gold's safe haven appeal.
At the same time, the outlook for U.S. interest rates has not been clarified by this week's speeches from Federal Reserve officials.
Fed members differ on inflation expectations, with some wanting more specificity on president Donald Trump's stimulus plans.
Gold for April was up $5 at $1241 an ounce, having touched its highest since early November.
