Gold Clings To Recent Gains Ahead Of Trump Presser

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched lower Tuesday morning as the dollar found its footing versus major rivals.





Gold recently touched its highest in six weeks, boosted by its safe haven value amid uncertainty surrounding the incoming Trump Administration.

Trump is set to take questions from the press tomorrow for first time since July. It is expected he will offer clarity on some of his bold policy pronouncement from the campaign trail.

Gold for March was down $3.80 at $1181 an ounce.

On the economic front, reports on U.S. job openings and wholesale inventories for November are scheduled for release at 10 a.m. Eastern.

