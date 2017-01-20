Gold Barely Budges Ahead Of Inauguration

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold was little changed for a second day Friday morning, as Donald Trump was set to become the 45th president of the U.



S.

Trump's inauguration will take place in Washington, DC today, but markets are more concerned about his Day One executive actions, which may include changes to immigration and trade policies.

Meanwhile, a pair of Federal Reserve speakers may offer clues about the speed of interest rate hikes that are more than likely in 2017.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker will discuss economic outlook at New Jersey Bankers Association 6th Annual NJ Economic Leadership Forum in Somerset, N.J., with media Q&A at 9.00 am ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will give closing remarks at the Bay Area Council 10th Annual Economic Forecast in San Francisco, Calif., followed by Q&A at 1 pm ET.

Gold was down 10 cents at $1200 an ounce, having touched a 2-month peak near $1210 early in the week.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM