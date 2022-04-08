GoldMining meldet Ernennung von Tim Smith zum Vice President Exploration und CEO von U.S. GoldMining Inc.

Erweiterte Funktionen



08.04.22 12:15
Vancouver, British Columbia – 7. April 2022 – GoldMining Inc. (das "Unternehmen" oder "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD; NYSE American: GLDG – https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/goldmining-inc/) freut sich, die Ernennung von Tim Smith zum Vice President Exploration des Unternehmens und zum Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") von U.S. GoldMining Inc. ("U.S. GoldMining") bekannt zu geben. Dieses kürzlich gegründete Tochterunternehmen wird sich auf die Weiterentwicklung des ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

