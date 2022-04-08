Erweiterte Funktionen
GoldMining meldet Ernennung von Tim Smith zum Vice President Exploration und CEO von U.S. GoldMining Inc.
08.04.22 12:15
Quelle: IRW Press
Vancouver, British Columbia – 7. April 2022 – GoldMining Inc. (das "Unternehmen" oder "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD; NYSE American: GLDG – https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/goldmining-inc/) freut sich, die Ernennung von Tim Smith zum Vice President Exploration des Unternehmens und zum Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") von U.S. GoldMining Inc. ("U.S. GoldMining") bekannt zu geben. Dieses kürzlich gegründete Tochterunternehmen wird sich auf die Weiterentwicklung des ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
zur Originalmeldung
Finanztrends Video zu Goldpreis
